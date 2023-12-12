WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Win with Pepsi
Coats for Kids
Countdown to Christmas
Elfie Contest
Win Santa's Sofa

Rob Gronkowski will sing the national anthem at the LA Bowl

FILE - Rob Gronkowski arrives for the NFL Honors in Inglewood, Calif., on Feb. 10, 2022. The...
FILE - Rob Gronkowski arrives for the NFL Honors in Inglewood, Calif., on Feb. 10, 2022. The retired NFL star is set to host the L.A. Bowl college football game on Saturday and revealed he's even going to be singing the national anthem.(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
By TMX Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(TMX) - Retired NFL star Rob Gronkowski is set to host the LA Bowl college football game on Saturday, and revealed he’s even going to be singing the national anthem.

During an appearance on “The Dan Patrick Show,” the four-time Super Bowl champion said he’s been learning the words to “The Star-Spangled Banner,” but he won’t be alone at the microphone.

“I’m gonna practice,” Gronkowski said. “I got the words down, but I’m also singing with the New Directions Veterans Choir.”

Gronkowski shared that he’ll need the help because his singing recently got less than stellar reviews from former New England Patriots teammate Julian Edelman. Gronkowski recalled that after singing his rendition, Edelman said, “Bro, let me take 10 more shots of tequila.”

The award-winning a capella choir composed of U.S. military veterans will provide “a little backup behind me, so they’re making me look good,” Gronkowski said.

Gronkowski is replacing former LA Bowl host Jimmy Kimmel for this year’s game between UCLA and Boise State at SoFi Stadium. He revealed the bowl game, which was formerly the Las Vegas Bowl, was the last bowl game he played in his university career.

“It was the bowl game that I played my last game with the University of Arizona,” Gronkowski said of the 2008 Las Vegas Bowl game against BYU.

In October, Gronkowski signed a multiyear agreement to host the game, and SoFi Stadium announced the LA Bowl would officially change its name to LA Bowl Hosted By Gronk.

Copyright 2023 TMX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
Marshall is still deciding if she’ll continue towards a master’s degree.
Gautier woman, 74, graduates from USM with Bachelor of Science degree
MSU employee injured during stabbing near dorm; suspect in custody
73-year-old Mildred Davis of Pascagoula received fatal injuries from the crash and was...
Pascagoula woman identified as victim of fatal crash in Jackson County
13-year-old Mississippi girl charged with the murder of her mother
13-year-old Mississippi girl charged with the murder of her mother

Latest News

Wichita firefighters rescued a woman from an apartment fire Thursday morning.
Woman said she tried to kill bed bugs with a lighter when her apartment caught fire, witness says
FILE - Wandrea "Shaye" Moss, a former Georgia election worker, testifies as her mother Ruby...
Georgia election worker says she feared for her life over fraud lies in Giuliani defamation case
The Internal Revenue Service is urging taxpayers to take steps now to help them file their...
Get ready to file in 2024: What’s new and what to consider
President Joe Biden speaks at a Hanukkah reception in the East Room of the White House in...
Biden will meet with families of Americans taken hostage by Hamas
An eight-year-old was critically injured in a Sunday night shooting in Lawton.
8-year-old in critical condition following delivery gone wrong