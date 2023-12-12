Picayune neighbor looking to spread Christmas cheer with light display

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - A yard full of lights and Christmas-themed displays is a sight that shines in a Picayune neighborhood along Katie Drive.

“I’m Christmas all the time,” said Braud. “Every day is Christmas at my house.”

Meet George Braud. He spent the last 15 years adding a collection of lights to his yard. A hobby that started off after creating his first set of snowmen.

“I started to make more gingerbreads,” said Braud. “During COVID I made Santa Claus and his sleigh that took three months to make.”

Braud says he created the display attempting to pass time during his retirement; not as a craftsman but as a hairdresser for JCPenney. Something that wasn’t too far off from his job.

“A lot of this wasn’t from a pattern. A lot of it I made my own pattern,” said Braud. “I projected it from the wall and cut it out from there.”

In the middle of the display is a special project that’s started the series, the Nativity.

Braud says this wouldn’t have been a thing if it wasn’t for his mother who gave him that motherly push.

“It was supposed to be done all in white and she kept telling me ‘You can do it in color, I know you can.’ I said momma I don’t know. She said, ‘you can do it.’,” said Braud. “And I did it and really that’s where everything started from.”

His mother passed away four months ago, and he says despite her not being with him, he says he is happy to share his creation with his neighborhood.

“I think she’s looking down on me shining. I’m lost for words, lost for words,” said Braud. “I just enjoy having people come to see it. It gives me joy and happiness to see people like what I do.”

Braud says the display will be lit up every night from 5 p.m. to 10-30 p.m. and is open for anyone to see.

