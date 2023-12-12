Pafford Medical Services selected as new ambulance service provider for Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The City of Biloxi announced Tuesday afternoon that Pafford Medical Services has been selected as the new ambulance service provider for Biloxi.

In June, the city created a new emergency medical services district and requested proposals for a new ambulance service to address the specific needs of Biloxi residents and visitors.

Proposals were received in October and after evaluations, Pafford EMS was selected. Finalization of the contract for the new service is expected in the next several days, after which, it will be presented to the Biloxi City Council for approval on Dec. 19.

The Biloxi Fire Department has 168 firefighters and 10 stations throughout the city and responds to about 180 calls a week, with two-thirds of those being for medical emergencies, both minor and major. Having a dedicated ambulance service will allow the department to work closely with EMS staff and create a system that can adapt over time.

With its Mississippi headquarters in the central part of the state, Pafford EMS has been in service for more than fifty years with divisions in Arkansas, Oklahoma, Mississippi, and Louisiana. Pafford EMS and its clinical air division, Pafford Air One, are a part of one of the oldest and largest private ambulance services in the country. The Pafford family of emergency services currently operates a fleet of 150 ground ambulances, six Specialty Care Transport units, three Bell 407 GX helicopters, and one Super King Air 200.

