One injured after aggravated assault incident in Biloxi, police say

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Biloxi Police Department announced Monday night they are investigating an aggravated assault case that left one man injured.

On Saturday, Dec. 9 around 9:47 p.m., Biloxi Patrol Officers responded to the 1600 block of Pass Road about a call regarding an assault.

When officers arrived, they made contact with a man in his 40s suffering from an injury to his neck. Due to the injury, the man was transported to a local hospital to be treated.

On Monday, Dec. 11, Biloxi Police Investigators contacted the victim in an attempt to get more information about the incident. The man reported being assaulted by an unknown person but was unable to provide additional details.

Information is limited at this time. Officials say it is unknown why the assault occurred. The victim is listed in stable condition.

The Biloxi Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this incident or any other incident to please contact the Biloxi Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 228-435-6112, Biloxi Police Department Dispatch at 228-392-0641, Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers (877) 787-5898, or submit a tip online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.

We will update this story as more details come in.

