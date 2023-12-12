New Zaxby’s location in Biloxi holds grand opening

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A new era begins on Pass Road in Biloxi. There’s a new Zaxby’s in town, and that’s great news for fried chicken lovers.

A long line of customers waited outside of the new Biloxi store before it opened for the first time at 10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 11. Biloxi resident Billy Book and his young daughter were among the first to get in.

“I was here a little earlier than I’d like to admit,” Book said.

Book said he loves chicken and that he’s glad to have a Zaxby’s in Biloxi.

“We’ve been to the other locations around here,” Book said. “To have one closer like five minutes from the house it’s going to be awesome.”

Book also said he moved to Biloxi from Ohio two years ago. He said he’s glad to experience a new culture here on the coast.

“We don’t have this one where I’m from so it’s pretty nice,” he said.

Zaxby’s owner Hudson Sandefur said plans for the restaurant have been in place for a year in a half.

“Most of us like fried chicken so it’s a good place to come,” Sandefur said.

Sandefur said he thinks Biloxi is the best place to have the restaurant.

“Perfect customer for us good people they like good food, and we feel like we fill a good niche for them,” he said.

This is the fourth Zaxby’s store to emerge on the coast. This new store has created 50 new jobs and Sandefur said it will have a big impact on the local economy.

“We plan on doing a great business year, keeping a great staff,” he said. “It definitely is going to generate tax revenue, and as long as we provide great food and great speed of service, I’m sure it will do well.”

Book said it’s a place he’ll enjoy with his fellow Biloxi neighbors for years to come.

We don’t eat out a ton, but this is one of our guilty pleasures,” he said. “We’ll definitely be coming pretty often.”

