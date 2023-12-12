WLOX Careers
Mississippi high school students get a tour of USM’s research vessel to learn about marine research

A group of high school students went to the Port of Gulfport today to learn about ocean science and engineering.
By Parker Boyd
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:42 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - More than 60 high school students from across Mississippi paid a visit to the Port of Gulfport on Monday, Dec. 11 to enhance their learning. The students were chosen to be a part of the Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office’s Student Ambassador Program.

Faculty from the University of Southern Mississippi gave the students a tour of the school’s research vessel Point Sur to teach them about ecosystems in the Gulf of Mexico.

High school senior Bella Laine was a part of the tour.

“I like to see things that are very hands-on,” Laine said. “I think that’s great that we have knowledge and we’re constantly learning about things that do shape our community.”

USM faculty gave the students a glimpse into the life of a marine scientist.

Laine said it taught her about economic resources that can only be found in the ocean.

“We would not have the economy we do without this harbor or without the shipments coming in with the fisheries that we have,” she said.

Assistant Secretary of State for External Affairs Wade Hinton said this is also a way students can learn about governmental affairs.

“We can give students a little bit higher launching off point,” Hinton said. “Just understanding how money is being invested in the blue economy at USM is all influenced by the political process.”

Point Sur is 135 feet long and has a capacity of 40 researchers. Students learned about ocean engineering, hydrographic studies, and how the state of Mississippi contributes to the growing blue economy.

Hinton said he wants high school students interested in a future in science and technology to know that there are job opportunities on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

“A lot of Mississippians don’t know the opportunities that exist on the Gulf Coast,” he said. “We’ve got to do a better job of selling Mississippi to ourselves, and this is one of the purposes for bringing students down here to see the opportunities that are available.”

