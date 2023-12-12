Mafia boss who ordered Sherry murders asks for prison release

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Dixie Mafia boss who ordered the Sherry murders more than three decades ago is asking to get out of prison for medical reasons.

80-year-old Kirksey McCord Nix is petitioning a federal judge for compassionate release due to failing health.

According to documents filed in federal court in August, Nix cited a variety of health reasons as to why he’s asking to be released, including heart issues, diabetes, and being confined to a wheelchair.

Nix was serving life in prison at Louisiana’s Angola State Prison when he ordered the murders of Judge Vincent Sherry and his wife Margaret, who was a Biloxi councilwoman. The two were gunned down in their home in the Sunkist neighborhood in Sept. 1987.

Federal officials say he is being cared for and should not be released from prison.

As of the most recent filing last week, Nix’s request for release has been denied.

