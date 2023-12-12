Governor Tate Reeves announces inauguration ceremony details

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Tuesday morning, Governor Tate Reeves announced his inauguration ceremony details and the events surrounding it.

The events will include a prayer service, parade, and inaugural ball amongst other traditional celebratory events.

The theme of Governor Reeves’ second inauguration is “Mississippi’s Time,” a call-back to a frequent refrain throughout his reelection campaign: “Mississippi has momentum, and this is Mississippi’s Time.”

“I am beyond honored that the people of Mississippi saw fit to hire me for another four years of governorship,” Reeves said. “I want to invite all Mississippians to participate in these events that will help kick things off with the joy and enthusiasm that our great state deserves! We’ve achieved so many great things together, and Elee and I are thrilled to join with the people of Mississippi to celebrate as we set off to accomplish more together.”

Tickets for the traditional Inaugural Ball will be available on December 13 and can be secured on the Inaugural website.

For more information regarding the events and tickets, visit www.MississippisTime.com.

