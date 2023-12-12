WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Letters to Santa
Coats for Kids
Countdown to Christmas
Elfie Contest
Win Santa's Sofa

East Central baseball presented with state championship rings

Monday, the Hornets were presented with their 2023 5A state championship rings they earned after taking down Saltillo in three games back in June.
By Blake Brannon
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HURLEY, Miss. (WLOX) -Back-to-back state titles means back-to-back rind ceremonies for the East Central Hornets baseball team.

Monday, the Hornets were presented with their 2023 5A state championship rings they earned after taking down Saltillo in three games back in June.

In 2022, the Hornets won their first baseball state title since 2008, taking down Neshoba Central in two games.

Head coach Bo Long says he’s proud of the team’s effort to fight through injuries and was happy to see the seniors, who have taken their next steps, back in Hurley.

”To see them back on campus, you can see it in every one of their eyes. They all came by my classroom before the ceremony and it’s a good feeling when you get to lay eyes on old, familiar faces. They’re all back and forth all the time but you could tell there was a little excitement about today.”

The Hornets and baseball teams around the coast will get back on the diamond in about two months.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
Marshall is still deciding if she’ll continue towards a master’s degree.
Gautier woman, 74, graduates from USM with Bachelor of Science degree
MSU employee injured during stabbing near dorm; suspect in custody
Widespread damage was reported after an apparent tornado touched down in Tennessee.
6 dead, nearly 2 dozen injured after severe storms tear through central Tennessee
13-year-old Mississippi girl charged with the murder of her mother
13-year-old Mississippi girl charged with the murder of her mother

Latest News

Monday, the Hornets were presented with their 2023 5A state championship rings they earned...
East Central baseball presented with state championship rings
St. Stanislaus head coach Tim Lala announced he is stepping down from the position.
Tim Lala steps away as St. Stanislaus football coach
Saints fans celebrate the victory over the NFL's worst team, the Carolina Panthers.
Saints fans march out of Dome victorious over Carolina Panthers
Saints fans rally at Superdome with renewed hope for NFC South title
Saints fans rally at Superdome with renewed hope for NFC South title