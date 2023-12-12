East Central baseball presented with state championship rings

HURLEY, Miss. (WLOX) -Back-to-back state titles means back-to-back rind ceremonies for the East Central Hornets baseball team.

Monday, the Hornets were presented with their 2023 5A state championship rings they earned after taking down Saltillo in three games back in June.

In 2022, the Hornets won their first baseball state title since 2008, taking down Neshoba Central in two games.

Head coach Bo Long says he’s proud of the team’s effort to fight through injuries and was happy to see the seniors, who have taken their next steps, back in Hurley.

”To see them back on campus, you can see it in every one of their eyes. They all came by my classroom before the ceremony and it’s a good feeling when you get to lay eyes on old, familiar faces. They’re all back and forth all the time but you could tell there was a little excitement about today.”

The Hornets and baseball teams around the coast will get back on the diamond in about two months.

