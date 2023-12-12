Cold this morning. Nice this afternoon.

It’s another frosty morning for many of us! We’re starting off in the 30s, but we’ll be in the low 60s this afternoon. We’ll see a few more clouds by the afternoon. More cloud cover is expected tonight, and it’s not going to be quite as cold. Many of us on the coast will drop into the low 40s by Wednesday morning. Inland areas will drop into the upper 30s, so some patchy frost can’t be ruled out.

Wednesday afternoon will be mostly cloudy and cool with highs in the low to mid 60s. It will be a little breezy at times with winds from the northeast. The wind will be stronger on Thursday and Friday, and we may get some gusts over 25 MPH. Rain chances will remain slim on Thursday and Friday. Highs will stay in the low to mid 60s.

Scattered showers are possible on Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the low 60s.

