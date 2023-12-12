Coast Life: Family’s fourth generation carries on century old business

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A downtown business has helped fill holiday shopping needs for more than a century.

Moses’ Mens Wear first opened in 1920 and the store is a survivor of downtown Gulfport’s drastic change through the years.

“Every building was full, there was no parking places on a Saturday, then the shopping centers came, then the buildings were damaged by hurricanes and time and everything just kind of went away,” said Chase Moses.

Moses’ Mens Wear didn’t go away, Chase Moses and his cousin are carrying on the family legacy now in its fourth generation.

“Being here a lot of years with generations of the family being able to share the knowledge we can adapt, and we’ve had to,” said Moses.

Chase’s grandfather, a Lebanese immigrant, Anneas Moses partnered with his uncle to offer clothing options for the Coast in the early 20th century. Anneas continued doing so until he lost his life during Hurricane Camille. Despite the tragedy, Chase’s father and uncle carried on the family business and today customers of Moses’ Mens Wear keep the memory of Anneas Moses alive.

“I still get stories about my grandfather who has been gone since 1969,” said Moses. “People will come in and tell stories about him and things he used to do even today. Everybody just loved to hang around, he would talk your ear off, you could come in, drink coffee with him, and he would solve all the world’s problems with you.”

Through storms and an evolving business climate, Moses’ Mens Wear stays afloat by offering classic brands and a personal touch.

“There are enough people that still want to come in, put their hands on it and have it now. People assume that an independent business is going to be more expensive, but our prices are very competitive and sometimes better than the big box stores.”

Stores like Moses’ may be hard to find, but Chase sees a changing tide for Downtown Gulfport and he’s hopeful a new generation of family-owned businesses are on the horizon.

“If we have some of the new developments that are being talked about there will be places where people can put businesses in and start to grow. A little bit of residential and mixed-use would help. If you can walk to somewhere from where you live and have everything that you need that really helps.”

If Chase has his way, Coast shoppers will be able to stop by Moses’ Mens Wear for years to come.

“We’ve been here for four generations, we live here, we work here, we spend our money here and we do our part to keep the Coast life going.”

