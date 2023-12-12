City of New Orleans soliciting proposals for demolition of blighted Plaza Tower

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The City of New Orleans on Tuesday (Dec. 12) announced it is soliciting proposals for the demolition of the blighted downtown skyscraper Plaza Tower.

“This property has been an eyesore, sitting dormant for two decades, while also posing risks for residents and commuters in the area,” Mayor LaToya Cantrell said in a statement. “My administration is taking bold, aggressive action to demolish vacant buildings while spearheading more enforcement efforts than any other administration.

“Eradicating blight not only cleans up our city, but it presents more economic opportunities and a better quality of life for our people.”

The request for proposals to tear down the 45-story building at 1001 Howard Ave. comes after years of wrangling with developer Joe Jaeger, who has alternately tried to revamp or sell the tower, which has sat abandoned since before Hurricane Katrina.

“I would imagine they are trying to find out what it would cost, which is not insignificant,” said attorney Richard Leefe. “That’s a major project, to bring that building down. It seems like the better choice is to work something out so that building can be used.”

Leefe says he does not anticipate demolition companies would be eager to take on the job, as it comes with such high risks.

“It was a beautiful place, a lot of offices, but it’s been derelict for so long,” said Michael Domino as he walked past the site with his wife Tuesday night. “We’ve seen some stuff come down from there, but we just try to veer clear.”

After pieces of the tower began falling on the sidewalks and streets below, Jaeger invested in heavy duty catch netting around the building’s peak. But little else has been done to improve the property, and a sales agreement reported in September has not been completed.

Attorney Stephen Dwyer, who had been representing Jaeger’s interests on the property as recently as Nov. 30, told Fox 8 on Tuesday that he could not comment on the RFP because he no longer represented Jaeger “on this matter.”

Jaeger told Fox 8 he was not yet prepared to make a full statement on the development but would in the coming days.

“I’m sure it’s not over yet and just starting,” he added.

Plaza Tower, the third-tallest building in New Orleans, has sat vacant since 2002. City officials’ patience with Jaeger began to run out this year.

In 2021, the city fined Jaeger $4,075, citing 11 different code violations with a $250 fee for every day the violations were not resolved after a 30-day grace period.

But in a public letter released Aug. 21, New Orleans Inspector General Ed Michel called on the city to penalize Jaeger further, asserting Jaeger has made no effort to renovate the property in more than six years.

In September, the city imposed a $184,445 lien on the building’s owner to recoup costs of barricades installed to secure the tower’s perimeter and lost revenue due to unusable metered parking spaces around its base.

At an administrative hearing on Oct. 4, the city imposed $220,210 in total daily fines on the property for violation of the Minimum Property Maintenance Code. The city said it was the second-largest fine it has ever imposed in a Code Enforcement matter.

“The City’s Code Enforcement, Economic Development, Historic Preservation, and Safety and Permits teams have engaged with Plaza Tower’s ownership multiple times this year to support efforts to redevelop the property,” the city said in a statement. “However, the property continues to degrade, hindering the opportunity to save the historic skyscraper while also posing a threat to the public.”

“The responsibility to ensure properties comply with the Minimum Property Maintenance Code falls on the ownership. This RFP enables the City to quickly begin demolition if and when building conditions warrant.”

The city is asking for a comprehensive evaluation of the skyscraper’s condition and requires the demolition be conducted in a safe and environmentally sensitive manner.

“My big concern is for the pollution,” said Ondre Andrews. “You know, the world the way it is right now, I think we have enough of that.”

The city warned demolition companies interested in bidding on the work to take note of confidentiality requirements imposed on the process.

“Interested bidders should take special note of the ‘Cone of Silence’ rules, found in Section 4.6 of the RFP, and should only communicate with City officials as described,” the statement said. “Failure to adhere to these rules may result in disqualification.”

Interested companies have until January 10, 2024 to submit proposals.

