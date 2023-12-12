WLOX Careers
Biloxi schools celebrate Christmas with third annual Winter Magic Event

Biloxi High School is celebrating the Christmas season with snow, Santa, and games.
By Stephanie Poole
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi schools came together to celebrate the Christmas season with snow, Santa, and games.

A blanket of snow covered the courtyard at Biloxi High School for the third annual Winter Magic Event.

Holiday tunes belted out from Popp’s Ferry Elementary School students welcoming them to the festivites.

“We open it up to all schools, not only our elementary and our middle schools. We open it up to everyone,” said Tearra Beasley, a counselor with Biloxi High School.

Student organizations set up booths with merchandise, gifts, food, and games.

Beasley said her committee aimed to include more attractions this year during the planning phase.

“Right before Thanksgiving time, we started to plan and get everything in place to see what we wanted to do. Of course, like I said, we want it to be bigger and bigger. That brought more snow, more committees, more lights, more performances,” Beasley said.

Biloxi High School students with the fashion club helped visitors make custom Christmas bracelets.

“It’s nice to see everybody all in one place just having fun. I think it’s pretty awesome to see what all our school can provide,” said Jude Ryan, a Biloxi High student.

Over a dozen vendors lined the campus.

“It’s pretty cool to see all the booths here cause it’s kinda like a whole big family here in Biloxi. Seeing people work together and help each other with booths, it’s really cool,” said Marie Patterson, a Biloxi High student.

“Happy holiday,” said Beasley.

