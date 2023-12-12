WLOX Careers
Biloxi man in custody after aggravated assault incident, police say

Biloxi Police Officers arrested 43-year-old Steven Victor Thomas of Biloxi on a warrant for...
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Biloxi Police Department announced Tuesday afternoon that a man has been taken into custody after an aggravated assault incident that left one man injured.

On Saturday, Dec. 9 around 9:47 p.m., Biloxi Patrol Officers responded to the 1600 block of Pass Road about a call regarding an assault.

When officers arrived, they made contact with a man in his 40s suffering from an injury to his neck. Due to the injury, the man was transported to a local hospital to be treated.

On Monday, Dec. 11, Biloxi Police Investigators contacted the victim in an attempt to get more information about the incident. The man reported being assaulted by an unknown person but was unable to provide additional details.

On Tuesday, Dec 12, Biloxi PD arrested 43-year-old Steven Victor Thomas of Biloxi on a warrant for aggravated assault. The arrest stemmed from information gathered by multiple witnesses, which helped identify Thomas as the suspect. After identifying him, an arrest warrant was obtained.

Biloxi Police Officers and Investigators eventually found Thomas and arrested him without incident. Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain set Thomas’ bond at $250,000. He was transported to the Harrison County Detention Center and processed.

The injured victim is still listed in stable condition. There is no known relationship between the suspect and the victim.

The Biloxi Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this incident or any other incident to please contact the Biloxi Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 228-435-6112, Biloxi Police Department Dispatch at 228-392-0641, Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers (877) 787-5898, or submit a tip online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.

