WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Coats for Kids
Countdown to Christmas
Elfie Contest
Win Santa's Sofa

12-year-old shoots mother’s boyfriend, police say

A 12-year-old boy shot his mother’s boyfriend overnight in St. Louis, according to police. (Source: KMOV)
By Lucas Sellem and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - A 12-year-old boy shot his mother’s boyfriend overnight in St. Louis, according to police.

Police say a woman and her boyfriend were arguing at about 1 a.m. Tuesday when the woman’s son got a shotgun and shot the boyfriend in the head.

The man was semi-conscious and breathing when he was taken to the hospital.

The 12-year-old fled the scene before officers arrived.

Further details were not yet available.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
Marshall is still deciding if she’ll continue towards a master’s degree.
Gautier woman, 74, graduates from USM with Bachelor of Science degree
MSU employee injured during stabbing near dorm; suspect in custody
13-year-old Mississippi girl charged with the murder of her mother
13-year-old Mississippi girl charged with the murder of her mother
73-year-old Mildred Davis of Pascagoula received fatal injuries from the crash and was...
Pascagoula woman identified as victim of fatal crash in Jackson County

Latest News

A dog salon pampered a group of rescues to help them find a forever home in time for the...
Rescue dogs pampered with free makeovers for the holidays
FILE - Harvard President Claudine Gay speaks during a hearing of the House Committee on...
Harvard president remains leader of Ivy League school following backlash on antisemitism testimony
A dog salon pampered a group of rescues to help them find a forever home in time for the...
Rescue dogs pampered with free makeovers for the holidays
File - A woman holding several shopping bags enters a subway station on Black Friday, Nov. 24,...
US consumer inflation eased slightly in November as gas prices fell, though some costs kept rising
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center, walks with Senate Minority Leader Mitch...
Zelenskyy arrives to grim Capitol Hill as Biden’s aid package for Ukraine risks collapse