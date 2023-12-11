WLOX Careers
Woman slams her 74-year-old grandmother against a brick wall, charged with elderly abuse, police say

Sherina Pryor, arrested and charged
Sherina Pryor, arrested and charged(Memphis Police Department)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a woman they say is responsible for harming her grandmother after getting physical with her during an altercation.

On November 13, police spoke with the victim, a 74-year-old woman, who informed them that her granddaughter harmed her.

Police say that Sherina Pryor, 32, attempted to enter the victim’s home and was banging on the door aggressively.

According to police, Pryor was looking for her daughter who she does not have sole custody of.

Pryor then grabbed the victim by her clothes and shoved her against a brick wall.

The victim suffered an injury to her hand from the altercation.

After being identified by police, Pryor was taken into custody.

She is now facing charges for elderly abuse and theft of property for taking and breaking her grandmother’s cell phone during the argument.

