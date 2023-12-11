THIS WEEK: Singing River Health System hosts blood drives

GULF COAST, Miss. (WLOX) - Singing River Health System is hosting blood drives at each of its hospitals this week.

Donations will be made through the Blood Center, and will directly benefit local hospitals. To sign up to donate, click HERE.

Singing River is inviting everyone to give the gift of life.

“A single pint of blood can have a significant impact on ending the blood shortage, and together, we can make a real difference in supporting those in need,” SRHS said in a press release.

Check out when and where you can donate:

Location Time Ocean Springs Hospital Monday, Dec. 11, 7:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. Pascagoula Hospital Tuesday, Dec. 12, 7:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. Singing River Gulfport Friday, Dec. 15, 7:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.