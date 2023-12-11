WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Letters to Santa
Coats for Kids
Countdown to Christmas
Elfie Contest
Win Santa's Sofa

Suspect in custody after reported stabbing near dorm at Mississippi State University

(WTVA)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - A suspect is in custody after a stabbing in or near a dorm at Mississippi State University.

A Maroon Alert was sent out around 3:53 p.m. on Monday which stated: “Stabbing reported in/near Herbert Hall. Police on scene. Avoid area. Seek Safety.”

At 4:03 p.m., Mississippi State stated on social media that police were on the scene and that a suspect was in custody.

Students were asked to avoid the area.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Widespread damage was reported after an apparent tornado touched down in Tennessee.
6 dead, nearly 2 dozen injured after severe storms tear through central Tennessee
Marshall is still deciding if she’ll continue towards a master’s degree.
Gautier woman, 74, graduates from USM with Bachelor of Science degree
13-year-old Mississippi girl charged with the murder of her mother
13-year-old Mississippi girl charged with the murder of her mother
Extending beyond the event, the organization offers a food pantry, clothing closet and free...
Gulf Coast Community Ministries’ 11th Camping for Hope provides support for homeless
The shelter will open Sunday, Dec. 10 at 4:30 p.m.
Harrison County cold weather shelter to open in D’Iberville

Latest News

Repairs are on track and expected to be completed by the end of the year.
I-110 bridge repairs expected to be complete by end of 2023
Gas prices are falling here in Mississippi, just in time for the holiday get-togethers.
Gas prices falling in Mississippi
MDWFP received a Chronic Wasting Disease positive test result in late November for a...
MDWFP to host Chronic Waste Disease public meeting in Gulfport
Jilkiah Bryant
Ole Miss alumna awarded Marshall Scholarship