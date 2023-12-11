Saints fans march out of Dome victorious over Carolina Panthers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A bit of shouting on the field turned into a lot of shouting outside Caesars Superdome, as fans remembered what it feels like to be on the right side of the scoreboard.

With time running out to fight for the NFC South division title, Saints fans say they are feeling hopeful about the team’s chances.

“I’m most excited that the Falcons lost!” said one fan.

It’s been a dreary few weeks for the black and gold, but the Saints ended a three-game losing streak with Sunday’s victory over the worst team in the NFL, the 1-12 Panthers.

With just four regular-season games left, can this week’s triumph propel the team toward the playoffs?

“The Panthers are terrible. So, it’s going to be questionable,” said a fan. “Hopefully, the Saints will get it together and at least have a run at the playoffs.”

There wasn’t much fan fervor before the noon kickoff. Just hours before the game, seats were listed as low as $4 apiece on some ticket resale apps.

“There were some empty spots, but let me tell you something. Who Dat Nation rose up and they were very full and in effect,” said another fan.

One fan said he traveled 24 hours across the world, from his home in Turkey. He says losing was never on the itinerary.

“In fact, he did a little Turkish spell before he came to the game to make sure there wasn’t any Nazar on the Saints,” said his fellow fan. “We got the spell off by breaking some glasses in the backyard, and the saints won!”

It’s Dome field advantage once again next Sunday, when the 6-7 Saints take on the struggling New York Giants.

The optimism is radiating from fans.

“With some personnel changes, which the fans have obviously called for,” said a fan. “We hope Mickey Loomis and Mrs. Benson hear that. We’ll right the ship and we can get back to winning these championships like we used to.”

