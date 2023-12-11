WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Letters to Santa
Coats for Kids
Countdown to Christmas
Elfie Contest
Win Santa's Sofa

Pascagoula woman identified as victim of fatal crash in Jackson County

73-year-old Mildred Davis of Pascagoula received fatal injuries from the crash and was...
73-year-old Mildred Davis of Pascagoula received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced deceased.(Arizona's Family)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol announced Monday afternoon that a Pascagoula woman is now dead as the result of a fatal crash on Sunday, Dec. 10.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 63 in Jackson County at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

A 2005 Jeep Wrangler driven by 74-year-old Alice Haydock of Vancleave was traveling west onto Wade-Vancleave Road from Highway 63 when it collided with a 2015 Honda Fit driven by 73-year-old Mildred Davis of Pascagoula traveling south on Highway 63 and a 2022 Mercedes Benz Cargo van driven by 41-year old Felicia Carter of Vancleave that was stopped on Wade-Vancleave Road.

Mildred Davis received fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Widespread damage was reported after an apparent tornado touched down in Tennessee.
6 dead, nearly 2 dozen injured after severe storms tear through central Tennessee
Extending beyond the event, the organization offers a food pantry, clothing closet and free...
Gulf Coast Community Ministries’ 11th Camping for Hope provides support for homeless
Marshall is still deciding if she’ll continue towards a master’s degree.
Gautier woman, 74, graduates from USM with Bachelor of Science degree
The shelter will open Sunday, Dec. 10 at 4:30 p.m.
Harrison County cold weather shelter to open in D’Iberville
Jordan Travis, the ACC’s Player of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year was sidelined for...
Controversy spinning up after Florida State snubbed from College Football Playoff

Latest News

Singing River Health System is hosting blood drives at each of its hospitals this week.
THIS WEEK: Singing River Health System hosts blood drives
Madison Brode
MSU senior claims prestigious scholarship only awarded to 50 American students
Don’t Miss It: Christmas On The Bayou
LIST: Holiday festivals, light shows, events happening across the Coast this season
This week, Singing River Health System is hosting blood drives at each of its hospitals.
THIS WEEK: Singing River hosting blood drives