WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Letters to Santa
Coats for Kids
Countdown to Christmas
Elfie Contest
Win Santa's Sofa

Ole Miss alumna awarded Marshall Scholarship

Honorees get to experience graduate-level studies in the United Kingdom.
Jilkiah Bryant
Jilkiah Bryant(Ole Miss)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - Jilkiah Bryant, a 2023 graduate with a degree in public health and health sciences, is the university’s third recipient of the Marshall Scholarship — a prestigious award annually providing a select 50 American students graduate-level study in the United Kingdom.

“What distinguishes Jilkiah is she has incredible drive,” Vivian Ibrahim, director of the Office of National Scholarship Advisement, said. “She wants to bring what she’s learning back to the state and make change here. She doesn’t want to be a part of the brain drain; she really wants to make a difference.”

Bryant, a Macon native, will pursue two master’s degrees at Sheffield University in England: a Master of Public Health in international development and a Master of Science in health economics and decision modeling.

“Having an opportunity to have an educational experience that I couldn’t get in the U.S. will transform the way I think about health care and community change,” Bryant said. “Up until this part of my journey, I’ve had a lot of questions and ideas. With this program, I think I’ll be able to answer a lot of those questions and find better questions to ask.”

During Bryant’s time at Ole Miss, she won a prestigious Harry S. Truman Scholarship in 2022 and was selected for the Hall of Fame.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Widespread damage was reported after an apparent tornado touched down in Tennessee.
6 dead, nearly 2 dozen injured after severe storms tear through central Tennessee
Marshall is still deciding if she’ll continue towards a master’s degree.
Gautier woman, 74, graduates from USM with Bachelor of Science degree
13-year-old Mississippi girl charged with the murder of her mother
13-year-old Mississippi girl charged with the murder of her mother
Extending beyond the event, the organization offers a food pantry, clothing closet and free...
Gulf Coast Community Ministries’ 11th Camping for Hope provides support for homeless
The shelter will open Sunday, Dec. 10 at 4:30 p.m.
Harrison County cold weather shelter to open in D’Iberville

Latest News

MDWFP received a Chronic Wasting Disease positive test result in late November for a...
MDWFP to host Chronic Waste Disease public meeting in Gulfport
73-year-old Mildred Davis of Pascagoula received fatal injuries from the crash and was...
Pascagoula woman identified as victim of fatal crash in Jackson County
Singing River Health System is hosting blood drives at each of its hospitals this week.
THIS WEEK: Singing River Health System hosts blood drives
Madison Brode
MSU senior claims prestigious scholarship only awarded to 50 American students