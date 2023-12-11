Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon draws runners from across the world to South Mississippi

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Thousands of people from across the country hit the ground running for the annual Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon and Half Marathon.

Participants headed to the starting lines at 7 a.m. in Pass Christian and Gulfport. The full marathon began at Henderson Point and the half marathon at Jones Park. Runners completed the miles-long run at MGM Park in Biloxi where dozens of families, friends and spectators met them with a celebration at the finish line.

Both races were categorized with separate male and woman competitions, with nine winners bringing home first, second and third place medals. WLOX spoke with two first-place winners from the full marathon to hear their excitement following the race.

“I ran for William Carey,” says Jacob Plocher. “I just love running; I think it’s a great sport. I’m a coach for Gautier, as well. I love my kids and I love my family. It’s done a lot in my life. God’s truly blessed me with it.”

Louisiana native, Stephanie McNabb also snagged a big win shortly after Plocher.

“I told myself just to keep going and that it’s not done until it’s finished and that anything can happen at anytime so just keep pushing,” says McNabb. “So, I didn’t actually start running until my husband wanted to shred some fat and lose some weight. I was like well we should start running and I told him that I would run with him. We started and I completely fell in love with it and never stopped.”

One Arizona woman didn’t place, but she did set a record of her very own. Gina Forestiere has completed her 61st half marathon in the 50th state.

“I did a half-marathon in 2009,” says Forestiere. “I broke my knew a month later and didn’t run for ten years. So, I’ve kind of done all these for the last five years. It’s so much fun; it’s nothing better. I’ve tried biking, I’ve tried swimming and running is the only thing that works for me and everybody thinks I’m crazy but runners understand.”

While some ran and walked, others were wheeled there thanks to one organization.

“We make sure that they can have this finish line, make sure they can enjoy being part of something that they normally can’t on their own power,” said Kim Griffitt.

Griffitt and Landis Manchester are regional ambassadors for Ainsley’s Angels, an organization that helps individuals with a disability to participate in events they normally don’t, such as parades, sports, and in this case, a marathon.

Ainsley’s Angels was founded after the founder’s daughter Ainsley died from Infantile Neuroaxonal Dystrophy in 2016. Running with her family was her favorite thing to do.

The ambassadors joined the organization after seeing the work with their eyes while they were doing either a triathlon or a marathon.

“I came up on two people who were running and pushing a chair. They were playing music, laughing, and having a wonderful time. I looked at them and said, ‘Where do I sign up?’ There is nothing greater than the joy you experience by pushing someone across that finish line and seeing the families cheer for them,” said Griffitt.

Manchester had the chance to experience that as an ambassador and a parent firsthand after seeing his son who has a disability cross the finish line in the marathon. His goal was to finish in three hours and 30 minutes; he was able to cross the finish line at three hours and 27 minutes.

Manchester says he is proud of his son for achieving his goal on the same day Ainsley would have been 20 years old — a feeling that so many parents feel when they see their child accomplishing their dreams with help from the Angels.

“And just to see the expression on those boys’ faces, along with everybody else, is the reason we are motivated. That’s what keeps us pushing and thriving to get them to the finish line,” said Manchester. “We start off the days as friends but when we leave at the end of the day, we’re family. And from here on out, we’re family throughout the entirety of it.”

The winner of the full marathon is Jacob Plocher and the winner of the half marathon is Alex Hebert.

If you would like to see the list of everyone who placed, you can visit Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon.

If you would like to become a member of Ainsley’s Angels, you can visit Together We Shall Labor As One - Ainsley’s Angels of America (ainsleysangels.org).

