WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Letters to Santa
Coats for Kids
Countdown to Christmas
Elfie Contest
Win Santa's Sofa

MDWFP to host Chronic Waste Disease public meeting in Gulfport

MDWFP received a Chronic Wasting Disease positive test result in late November for a...
MDWFP received a Chronic Wasting Disease positive test result in late November for a hunter-harvested buck from Harrison County.(North Dakota Game and Fish)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP) announced Monday afternoon they’ll be hosting a public meeting to discuss Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) at the West Harrison High School Gymnasium on Wednesday, Dec. 20 at 6 p.m.

MDWFP received a Chronic Wasting Disease positive test result in late November for a hunter-harvested buck from Harrison County. Because this is the first CWD-positive detection for the county, MDWFP is hosting this public meeting to inform local hunters of the effects and management of this disease.

As with previous seasons, MDWFP relies on hunter-harvested deer to monitor Chronic Waste Disease across Mississippi.

For more information about Chronic Wasting Disease, please visit www.mdwfp.com/cwd.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Widespread damage was reported after an apparent tornado touched down in Tennessee.
6 dead, nearly 2 dozen injured after severe storms tear through central Tennessee
Marshall is still deciding if she’ll continue towards a master’s degree.
Gautier woman, 74, graduates from USM with Bachelor of Science degree
13-year-old Mississippi girl charged with the murder of her mother
13-year-old Mississippi girl charged with the murder of her mother
Extending beyond the event, the organization offers a food pantry, clothing closet and free...
Gulf Coast Community Ministries’ 11th Camping for Hope provides support for homeless
The shelter will open Sunday, Dec. 10 at 4:30 p.m.
Harrison County cold weather shelter to open in D’Iberville

Latest News

Jilkiah Bryant
Ole Miss alumna awarded Marshall Scholarship
73-year-old Mildred Davis of Pascagoula received fatal injuries from the crash and was...
Pascagoula woman identified as victim of fatal crash in Jackson County
Singing River Health System is hosting blood drives at each of its hospitals this week.
THIS WEEK: Singing River Health System hosts blood drives
Madison Brode
MSU senior claims prestigious scholarship only awarded to 50 American students