MDWFP to host Chronic Waste Disease public meeting in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP) announced Monday afternoon they’ll be hosting a public meeting to discuss Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) at the West Harrison High School Gymnasium on Wednesday, Dec. 20 at 6 p.m.

MDWFP received a Chronic Wasting Disease positive test result in late November for a hunter-harvested buck from Harrison County. Because this is the first CWD-positive detection for the county, MDWFP is hosting this public meeting to inform local hunters of the effects and management of this disease.

As with previous seasons, MDWFP relies on hunter-harvested deer to monitor Chronic Waste Disease across Mississippi.

For more information about Chronic Wasting Disease, please visit www.mdwfp.com/cwd.

