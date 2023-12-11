WLOX Careers
Frosty This Morning. Sunny This Afternoon.

By Taylor Graham
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:48 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
It’s a cold start to the day! We’re starting out in the 30s, and there is some patchy frost across South Mississippi. Once we get past the sunrise, we’ll see plenty of sunshine. It won’t be too warm this afternoon with highs in the upper 50s. It will get pretty cold again tonight, and temperatures will drop into the mid 30s. People, pets, and plants will need to be protected.

A few more clouds are expected on Tuesday, but we’ll see some sunshine in the mix. Highs will reach the upper 50s and low 60s. A bit more cloud cover is expected on Wednesday with highs in the low 60s. We’re not going to see any rain through Wednesday.

Isolated showers can’t be ruled out on Thursday and Friday, but many of us will stay dry. It will be breezy and cool with high temperatures in the low 60s.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

