Crews making progress on I-110 bridge repairs, MDOT says

Repairs are on track and expected to be completed by the end of the year.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced crews are making progress and work is on schedule to repair the I-110 bridge near Bayview Avenue following a fire under the bridge in September.

Officials say damaged concrete has been removed and replaced with new concrete. Bridge columns are being repaired, and crews are finishing the epoxy grouting on the columns this week. The remaining work on the bridge includes fiber wrapping the columns and additional cleaning.

The repairs are on track to be completed by the end of the year. Traffic should not be impacted as repairs are finalized. Motorists are advised to be on high alert for roadside workers.

For more information, please visit MDOTtraffic.com.

