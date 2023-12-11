WLOX Careers
Christmas Parade draws crowd, toy donations in Ocean Springs

Ocean Springs
Ocean Springs(WLOX)
By Noah Noble
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 8:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - For the fifth year, a Christmas parade in downtown Ocean Springs spread holiday cheer while collecting toys for families in need.

The Discovery Christmas Parade drew out hundreds of people while dozens of floats and golf carts rolled from Front Beach to the Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center. Beads, candy and stuffed animals were thrown to spectators while the spirit of giving is at the heart of the event.

“People are having toy drives all over the Gulf Coast and we’re just filling in the gaps. We know everything is going up -- food, gas. Every little bit helps and that’s what we’re all about -- helping our fellow citizens and families,” said Greg Gipson, a founding member of the parade. “This is a tribute to the community that we live in and we’re supportive of each other.”

Participants and spectators are asked to bring toys that will be donated to families with children who might not get presents under the tree otherwise. The gravity of the message is important to many of those who rode on the floats.

“Oh my gosh, it was so heart warming. I love children and I wish I could literally give every single child whatever they wanted,” said Lana Sauls. “Next year, my friend Laurel and I want to see very single child get their Christmas wish granted.”

