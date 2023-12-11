WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Letters to Santa
Coats for Kids
Countdown to Christmas
Elfie Contest
Win Santa's Sofa

Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality TV star “Mama June” Shannon, dies at 29 after cancer battle

Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality TV star “Mama June” Shannon and half-sister to...
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality TV star “Mama June” Shannon and half-sister to Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, has died at 29, according to statements from her family.
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality TV star “Mama June” Shannon and half-sister to Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, has died at 29, according to statements from her family.

Shannon posted on Instagram Sunday saying Cardwell died peacefully at her home late Saturday night. She was 29 years old.

Shannon explained on social media that Cardwell was battling adrenal cancer.

“She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months she passed away with her family around her,” she wrote in the caption of a family photo, adding, “We love y’all and continued prayers and thoughts for our family during this difficult time.”

Cardwell was the eldest daughter of the Shannon family. She was a half-sister to Jessica “Chubbs” Shannon, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird and Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson.

Thompson wrote in an Instagram post saying the family “surrounded Anna with love” during her final moments.

“Anna was in so much pain last night but now as a family we all know she is at peace now,” she wrote in the caption. “I really don’t know what to say as my heart is completely broken. Watching my 29 year old sister this last year battle this horrible disease hasn’t been easy. Anna was a fighter & still is.”

Cardwell is survived by her two daughters, Kaitlyn and Kylee.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Tyler Russell Dyer, 40, Travis Glen McCraw, 47, Dwight John Bails, 64,...
6 men arrested following undercover human trafficking operation in Mississippi
The lawsuit against Creative Artists Agency involves Howard's salary for the show Empire.
Actor Terrence Howard hires Mississippi attorney to represent him in lawsuit
The San Diego Padres traded former Biloxi Shuckers OF Trent Grisham to New York in a...
Yankees acquire former Shuckers OF Trent Grisham in blockbuster trade with Padres
Drivers are reminded to be on high alert for roadside workers when driving through the named...
HEADS UP: Sections of I-10 in Hancock County to experience closures due to utility work
More than 3,000 people are registered to participate in the 8th Annual Mississippi Gulf Coast...
Thousands of racers gear up for Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon

Latest News

People frantically worked to clear rubble after two large explosions, reportedly caused by...
Battles rage across Gaza as Israel indicates it’s willing to fight for months or more to beat Hamas
In Gaza, Israeli airstrikes and ground operations are ongoing against what Israel says are...
Gaza: Close-quarters street fighting reported in Jabalya
FILE - President Joe Biden meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval...
Zelenskyy will meet Biden at the White House amid a stepped-up push for Congress to approve more aid
Eric's First Alert Forecast Dec 10, 2023
Wind chill values in the upper 20s for some Monday morning