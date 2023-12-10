WLOX Careers
USM men’s basketball wins 3rd consecutive game

By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 10:53 PM CST
From the University of Southern Mississippi Sports Information Department

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Victor Iwuakor and Cobie Montgomery turned in career performances in a University of Southern Mississippi uniform to powered the Golden Eagles to an 83-74 win over Northwestern State University Saturday at Reed Green Coliseum.

Iwuakor and Montgomery both came off the bench to score 18 points and 17 points, respectively, helping USM (5-4) notch its third consecutive victory.

“I’ve said it a million times that it’s hard to win Division I games and if this is called an ugly win, count me in on that ugly every time,” USM head men’s basketball coach Jay Ladner said. “I think we are still finding ourselves. It’s just going to take this team a little longer to get where we need to get.”

USM had three other players post 10 points or more, putting five Golden Eagles in double figures for the first time in nearly a year.

The Golden Eagles, who led by 11 points at halftime, saw the Demons (1-8) rip off a 15-0 run less than five minutes into the second half that gave Northwestern St. a 43-41 lead.

Eventually, the teams found themselves tied at 57-57. Iwuakor and Montgomery then slammed home dunks on consecutive possessions that ignited a run that left USM up 11 points.

Ivory finished with 13 points and five rebounds. Hart ended his afternoon with 17 points and 12 rebounds to pick up his second career double-double and his second consecutive double-double at home. Austin Crowley chipped in with 10 points and a game-high seven assists

The Golden Eagles finished the game shooting 49.2 percent from the floor, including 60 percent in the second half.

Northwestern State hung around thanks in large part to 11 3-pointers, including seven by Cliff Davis.

USM grabbed 40 rebounds, with 17 coming off the offensive boards.

The Golden Eagles start a four-game road swing Wednesday, traveling first to McNeese State University. Tipoff from Lake Charles, La. is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN+.

