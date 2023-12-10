State Representative Jeffrey Hulum hosts 2024 Legislative Outlook

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi State Representative Jeffrey Hulum hosted the 2024 Legislative Outlook Thursday evening for locals in the district to address and get feedback regarding hope for what Mississippians can expect going into 2024.

The issues addressed Thursday night included expanding Medicaid to provide health coverage for over 200,000 working Mississippians and providing the funds to keep hospitals open, funding public education and fighting to implement a voucher system, raising the minimum wage, and reducing the grocery tax.

Representative Hulum joined WLOX News to talk about the Legislative Outlook and what changes Mississippians can expect to be fought for.

“One of the most important things that came back up was healthcare, the school voucher program, and also what we’re going to do to restore voters rights for those who have done their time in the justice system in the State of Mississippi,” Hulum said.

As Hulum heads to Jackson in 2024 for his second Legislative Session, he can reflect on what he learned attending for the first time.

“One of the most important things to learn is you got to work with people,” he said. “Some things ain’t always gonna go, but we work it out for the better good of the people of Mississippi.”

Raising the minimum wage in the state of Mississippi was also a hot topic, as most Mississippians are working but not able to make ends meet.

“Right now, people on the Coast are working two or three jobs to make ends meet and still not making ends meet,” he said. “We started talking about going out to see what the economy is bringing and what’s the value that the Coast is bringing to you or your family in this time of need. It’s an uphill battle, but it’s a battle we’re gonna fight and stick to it.”

Hulum also believes that Medicaid expansion is possible and is still going to fight for it.

“We’re still gonna fight for it because even with the money being sent to the hospitals, we still have over 200,000 working Mississippians that do not have healthcare,” he said. “That’s still something that’s got to be looked at. If you don’t have a healthy workforce, you don’t have no workforce at all.”

As Hulum heads back to Jackson in January, he believes that now is the time to give back to the people of Mississippi.

“This is the time to give Mississippi back to Mississippians,” he said. “What’s right is doing what’s right for all the people in the state of Mississippi, and giving a voice back to the people.”

