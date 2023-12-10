South defeats North, 20-15, in 75th Bernard Blackwell Football Classic

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday, the 75th annual Bernard Blackwell Football Classic at Milner Stadium in Gulfport featured some of the best high school football prospects across Mississippi.

Following a blocked field goal attempt, the North would take an early lead after a screen from quarterback Chase Richardson (Winona) to receiver Michael Johnson Jr. (South Panola) materialized into a double pass — Johnson Jr. found USM commit Jalen Washington (Houston, Sr.) downfield for the game’s opening score to take an 8-0 lead following a two-point conversion.

Later in the half, the North would strike again as quarterback Raheem Vance (Olive Branch) hit receiver Keon Hutchins (Union) downfield. Hutchins broke free after the catch and scrambled into the endzone to make it 15-0.

The South would answer on the final play before the end of the first half, with Damyrion Darby (Jefferson Davis County) returning a kickoff for a touchdown to trim the deficit. The North still led, 15-7.

The start of the second half saw a drive by the South capped off by a short touchdown run from runningback Tavares Wade (Hattiesburg). A two-point conversion that followed would come up short, and the North would grip a 15-13 lead.

In the fourth quarter, a strong run from Ahmad Hardy (Lawrence County) set the South up in prime position to take the lead late in the game. A play-action pass saw Landon Varnes (Brandon) connect with wideout Cayden Burger (Petal) for a touchdown to seal a 20-15 victory.

Following the game, both staff and players from the coast spoke about the opportunity to compete with some of Mississippi’s finest.

“It was good,” said Gulfport head coach Blake Pennock, who coached the South. “Enough of these games keep coming down to the last second, and the South keeps coming out on top... It’s awesome, you know, to kind of be home and do all this and be out on the field at Milner and all the history it has and all that. Having the players come together, do all this and have so much fun really makes it all worth it.”

For players like Pascagoula’s Tristen Fortenberry and Gautier’s Angel McGee, this will be their last game before heading to the next level.

“Getting ready for college,” said Fortenberry. “You know, it’s gonna be different, just change. But to be able to come out with some brothers that, you know, all come together from the south, it’s amazing.”

“It was a good feeling,” said McGee. “We came on this field earlier this year and lost, but I’m out here winning with this new group of guys and seeing all this good talent and going to the next level. This is a good feeling.”

The game also provided a platform for players to showcase their skills. Picayune’s Jabari “J.B.” McWilliams felt he did just that.

“Too many people don’t get this chance,” said McWilliams. “I got the opportunity and I seized it, most definitely.”

At the end of the day, many players such as Pass Christian’s Terry Patton Jr. took a moment to take everything in.

“Man, it was fun,” said Patton Jr. “It was fun. Being here with this kind of talent and seeing what it was like, it was fun, man.”

The 2023 Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Game will be held in Hattiesburg on December 16 at 12 p.m.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.