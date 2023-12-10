Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon draws in huge crowd

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday, runners from as far as Australia flocked to Margaritaville to participate in the Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon.

While the marathon provided the usual boost in tourists for the Gulf Coast, it also served as an opportunity for runners to participate for personal reasons.

“I’ve trained six weeks for this, and I feel proud of myself,” said Linda Gehrke.

Gehrke is an Ocean Springs High School exchange student, originally from Germany. She says she joined this marathon to take the time to learn about other cultures while also learning more about herself.

“I learned that I’m so much stronger than I believe and never thought I would do this. As a child, I was never a runner and my mom used to try to get me to run but I wouldn’t do it,” said Gehrke.

Alongside Linda is her friend Kathleen Williams, who supported her throughout the marathon. Williams says she is proud of what Linda is achieving while she’s in America.

“I’m just impressed with her. To be able to come from another country at 16 for a year is pretty impressive,” said Williams. “She branches herself out and overcame a lot and gotten herself out there.”

Another personal reason for runners who join the marathon is for a loved one.

“I felt great today,” said Jraysen Cuevas.

Jraysen has run in several marathons. He says this is his first year running solo instead of pushing his sister in a wheelchair.

So, he decided to lend his legs to someone who couldn’t participate.

“To get some fresh air outside and to run with a partner,” Cuevas. “His name was Mr. Daniel. He’s 16 and he needed a company.”

Both runners say while some racers enjoy this marathon to have their hands raised high running through the finish line, they enjoy it because of the experiences and their reasons.

A thing that will bring them back again next year when given the choice.

“It’s just an amazing experience,” said Gehrke. “I love America, so yeah.”

“We’ve been coming to these races for a few years now and it’s just great,” said Cuevas.

Alex Ocmond from Prairieville, Louisiana won first place at the marathon.

To see where each runner placed, visit Gulf Coast Marathon’s website.

