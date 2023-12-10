WLOX Careers
Gulf Coast Community Ministries’ 11th Camping for Hope provides support for homeless

By Lauren Martinez
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 9:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday morning, people in need lined up for the chance to receive items to keep them warm during the cooler months at Gulf Coast Community Ministries’ 11th Camping for Hope.

The organization’s annual winter distribution was held in Gulfport. Meals, gently-used clothing and a message of encouragement were all passed along.

For 19-year-old Shaniya Smith, community support makes all the difference. Despite her unfortunate circumstances, she continues to keep her spirits high.

“I’ve been homeless on and off and I just want to get my life together,” said Smith. “It gives me resources like stuff like blankets and things that I cannot afford like blankets, food and seeing other people’s situations. A lot of people [have worse] problems than me, so I should do better.”

Patricia Butler has been struggling with homelessness for months. She says the donations are a major help.

“They have me a sleeping bag and a tent, propane tanks and a meal and they’re going to give me a haircut,” she explains.

While Butler’s thankful for the assistance, she is calling on the state to do more.

“Have more resources known to the community,” said Butler. “I didn’t know about most of the resources until the people here told me today. I’ve been here since June, like I said, homeless, and I didn’t know about anything but the mission.”

Like Butler and Smith, about 200 people showed up seeking resources. GCCM executive director Geremey Merritt says they don’t turn anyone down in need of a helping hand.

“We work together to support an ongoing issue for the Mississippi Gulf Coast,” said Merritt. “I feel like everyone at a certain point so we’re here to help those that are in need.”

Extending beyond the event, the organization offers a food pantry, clothing closet and free medical clinic for uninsured adults on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

