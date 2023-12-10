Controversy spinning up after Florida State snubbed from College Football Playoff

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - As Michigan, Washington, Texas, and Alabama get the opportunity to compete for a national title, the undefeated ACC champion Florida State Seminoles (13-0) are on the outside looking in, stirring controversy in the college football world.

Washington and Texas will compete in the Sugar Bowl, while Michigan will face Alabama in the Rose Bowl, with the winner of both games advancing to the College Football Playoff National Championship.

As the playoff picture panned out, the committee decided to reward SEC champion Alabama (12-1) with the fourth and final spot in the College Football Playoff over Florida State, making it the first time that the committee decided to leave out an undefeated Power Five conference champion.

Instead, Florida State was seemingly judged by a run of injuries at the quarterback position.

Jordan Travis, the ACC’s Player of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year was sidelined for the year after he sustained a broken leg in the first quarter of the Seminoles’ 58-13 win over North Alabama in Week 12. Backup QB Tate Rodemaker also suffered a concussion the week before the ACC Championship against Louisville, leaving the starting QB spot to true freshman Brock Glenn, who led the Seminoles to a victory to claim the top spot in the ACC.

Florida State was instead selected to play in the Orange Bowl against the Georgia Bulldogs, who have been winners of the CFP National Championship for the past two years. After holding the top spot in the AP Poll for the entire season, the Bulldogs fell to the #6 spot after losing the SEC Championship to Alabama. Florida State dropped to the #5 spot despite improving to 13-0.

The Seminoles will look to finish out the season on a strong note and stay undefeated, but the questions surrounding the decision to leave them out of the College Football Playoff are sure to linger.

