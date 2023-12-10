WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Letters to Santa
Coats for Kids
Countdown to Christmas
Elfie Contest
Win Santa's Sofa

Climate activists turn water in Venice canal green

Climate activists in Italy turned the canals of Venice green in protest Saturday.
Climate activists in Italy turned the canals of Venice green in protest Saturday.(Extinction Rebellion)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Climate activists in Italy are claiming responsibility for turning a Venice canal fluorescent green.

Extinction Rebellion said it dumped chemicals into the canal Saturday to turn it green.

They also hung a sign which said “while the government speaks, we hang by a thread.”

The group posted on social media saying it was protesting the COP 28, a United Nations conference held in Dubai.

Venice’s mayor said public services, including transportation, were stopped for a time due to the protest.

Venice and other Italian cities have successfully pressed charges against climate activists in the past.

Many of their targets protected sites which garner heavy fines and even prison time if defaced.

There has not been any word on arrests that happened in Saturday’s protest.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Tyler Russell Dyer, 40, Travis Glen McCraw, 47, Dwight John Bails, 64,...
6 men arrested following undercover human trafficking operation in Mississippi
The lawsuit against Creative Artists Agency involves Howard's salary for the show Empire.
Actor Terrence Howard hires Mississippi attorney to represent him in lawsuit
The San Diego Padres traded former Biloxi Shuckers OF Trent Grisham to New York in a...
Yankees acquire former Shuckers OF Trent Grisham in blockbuster trade with Padres
Drivers are reminded to be on high alert for roadside workers when driving through the named...
HEADS UP: Sections of I-10 in Hancock County to experience closures due to utility work
More than 3,000 people are registered to participate in the 8th Annual Mississippi Gulf Coast...
Thousands of racers gear up for Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon

Latest News

In Gaza, Israeli airstrikes and ground operations are ongoing against what Israel says are...
Gaza: Close-quarters street fighting reported in Jabalya
FILE - President Joe Biden meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval...
Zelenskyy will meet Biden at the White House amid a stepped-up push for Congress to approve more aid
Eric's First Alert Forecast Dec 10, 2023
Wind chill values in the upper 20s for some Monday morning
Thousands of people from across the country hit the ground running for the annual Mississippi...
Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon draws runners from across the world to South Mississippi
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon and half-sister to...
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon, dies at 29 after cancer battle