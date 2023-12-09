Yankees acquire former Shuckers OF Trent Grisham in blockbuster trade with Padres

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - In a blockbuster trade with the New York Yankees Wednesday night, the San Diego Padres traded former Biloxi Shuckers OF Trent Grisham to New York in a seven-player deal that also includes three-time All-Star OF Juan Soto.

Welcome to Pinstripes, Grisham! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/rYoRjKQmTO — New York Yankees (@Yankees) December 7, 2023

In return, San Diego received right-handed pitchers Michael King, Jhony Brito, Randy Vásquez, and Drew Thorpe along with catcher Kyle Higashioka.

The 27-year-old Grisham spent all of 2018 with Biloxi and played in 63 games with the Shuckers in 2019. In 107 games with Biloxi, Grisham batted .233 with seven home runs, 31 RBIs, and 11 stolen bases.

In his time with the Shuckers in 2019, Grisham batted .254 with 13 home runs, 41 RBIs, and 50 stolen bases. He was named a Southern League All-Star and the Robin Yount Award winner, given to the Most Outstanding Minor League Player in the Brewers system.

Grisham, a two-time Gold Glove Award winner, is coming off a 2023 season in which he batted .198 with 13 home runs, 50 RBIs and 15 stolen bases. He and Soto join an outfield group that consists of All-Stars Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, and newly-acquired Alex Verdugo.

