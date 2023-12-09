WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Letters to Santa
Coats for Kids
Countdown to Christmas
Elfie Contest
Win Santa's Sofa

Yankees acquire former Shuckers OF Trent Grisham in blockbuster trade with Padres

The San Diego Padres traded former Biloxi Shuckers OF Trent Grisham to New York in a...
The San Diego Padres traded former Biloxi Shuckers OF Trent Grisham to New York in a seven-player deal that also includes three-time All-Star OF Juan Soto.
By Cody Heaster
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 8:12 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - In a blockbuster trade with the New York Yankees Wednesday night, the San Diego Padres traded former Biloxi Shuckers OF Trent Grisham to New York in a seven-player deal that also includes three-time All-Star OF Juan Soto.

In return, San Diego received right-handed pitchers Michael King, Jhony Brito, Randy Vásquez, and Drew Thorpe along with catcher Kyle Higashioka.

The 27-year-old Grisham spent all of 2018 with Biloxi and played in 63 games with the Shuckers in 2019. In 107 games with Biloxi, Grisham batted .233 with seven home runs, 31 RBIs, and 11 stolen bases.

In his time with the Shuckers in 2019, Grisham batted .254 with 13 home runs, 41 RBIs, and 50 stolen bases. He was named a Southern League All-Star and the Robin Yount Award winner, given to the Most Outstanding Minor League Player in the Brewers system.

Grisham, a two-time Gold Glove Award winner, is coming off a 2023 season in which he batted .198 with 13 home runs, 50 RBIs and 15 stolen bases. He and Soto join an outfield group that consists of All-Stars Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, and newly-acquired Alex Verdugo.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thursday, Biloxi PD arrested 79-year-old Charles David Veal of Gulfport and charged him with...
Executive director of shrimp processing group accused of stealing millions, police say
From left to right: Tyler Russell Dyer, 40, Travis Glen McCraw, 47, Dwight John Bails, 64,...
6 men arrested following undercover human trafficking operation in Mississippi
15-year-old prodigy from Coastal Mississippi now a first-year law student at Loyola University
15-year-old prodigy from Coastal Mississippi now a first-year law student at Loyola University
Two former Gautier students killed in car crash. The third passenger, Tatyanna Richmond...
Gautier community holds candlelight vigil for students killed in car crash
Elijah Zember, 16
Second teen taken into custody following shooting in Latimer

Latest News

In his time with the Biloxi Shuckers last year, he batted .283 with 22 home runs, 91 RBIs, and...
Former Biloxi Shuckers outfielder Jackson Chourio signs historic contract
Former Biloxi Shucker Jackson Chourio is making history in baseball. He's signed an...
Former Biloxi Shucker Jackson Chourio signs historic contract
Quero was named the Rawlings Gold Glove winner as a catcher.
Jeferson Quero named 2023 Minor League Rawlings Gold Glove Award winner
Zavier Warren
Zavier Warren named Southern League Player of the Month