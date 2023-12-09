Warm today. Showers and storms likely tonight.

It’s foggy in some spots this morning! Some fog will linger through the morning, but we’ll see a little more sun this afternoon. It’s going to be pretty warm today with highs in the low 70s along the coast. It will be a little warmer inland with highs around 75-80. A few showers are possible this afternoon, but not everyone will see rain. However, a cold front will likely bring showers and storms overnight tonight into Sunday morning. While the severe weather threat is low, we can’t rule out some gusty winds or an isolated tornado within these storms. Most of these showers and storms will move through between 11 PM and 4 AM.

A few showers may linger near the sunrise on Sunday, and it will turn sharply cooler on Sunday! Temperatures will drop into the mid 50s in the morning, and we’ll stay in the 50s through the day. It’s going to be very breezy with winds from the north and northwest. Overnight Sunday will be downright cold with temperatures falling into the low to mid 30s.

It’s going to stay chilly and dry on Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

