WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Letters to Santa
Coats for Kids
Countdown to Christmas
Elfie Contest
Win Santa's Sofa

Warm today. Showers and storms likely tonight.

Warm today. Showers and storms likely tonight.
By Taylor Graham
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:20 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’s foggy in some spots this morning! Some fog will linger through the morning, but we’ll see a little more sun this afternoon. It’s going to be pretty warm today with highs in the low 70s along the coast. It will be a little warmer inland with highs around 75-80. A few showers are possible this afternoon, but not everyone will see rain. However, a cold front will likely bring showers and storms overnight tonight into Sunday morning. While the severe weather threat is low, we can’t rule out some gusty winds or an isolated tornado within these storms. Most of these showers and storms will move through between 11 PM and 4 AM.

A few showers may linger near the sunrise on Sunday, and it will turn sharply cooler on Sunday! Temperatures will drop into the mid 50s in the morning, and we’ll stay in the 50s through the day. It’s going to be very breezy with winds from the north and northwest. Overnight Sunday will be downright cold with temperatures falling into the low to mid 30s.

It’s going to stay chilly and dry on Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thursday, Biloxi PD arrested 79-year-old Charles David Veal of Gulfport and charged him with...
Executive director of shrimp processing group accused of stealing millions, police say
From left to right: Tyler Russell Dyer, 40, Travis Glen McCraw, 47, Dwight John Bails, 64,...
6 men arrested following undercover human trafficking operation in Mississippi
15-year-old prodigy from Coastal Mississippi now a first-year law student at Loyola University
15-year-old prodigy from Coastal Mississippi now a first-year law student at Loyola University
Two former Gautier students killed in car crash. The third passenger, Tatyanna Richmond...
Gautier community holds candlelight vigil for students killed in car crash
Elijah Zember, 16
Second teen taken into custody following shooting in Latimer

Latest News

Warm today. Showers and storms likely tonight.
Taylor's Saturday GMM First Alert Forecast
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Warm Saturday, stormy overnight, cold & windy Sunday
Eric's First Alert Forecast Dec 8, 2023
Warm Saturday, potentially stormy Saturday night, cold and blustery on Sunday
Eric's First Alert Forecast Dec 8, 2023
Spring Saturday, winter Sunday