Thousands of racers gear up for Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Thousands of people are arriving to Biloxi for the Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon this weekend.

On Friday, racers gathered to get geared up and ready to run at Margaritaville’s registration and retail area.

“We are back here for the eighth annual edition of this race,” spokesperson Michael Wattigny said.

While the popular 5K run sold out for Saturday, there is still time to sign up for Sunday’s half or full marathon.

“This event was really developed to give another marquee event to bring tourists to the coast,” he said.

And according to Wattigny, about 70% of participants are visitors to the area. About 3,200 people are registered from across 46 states and several other countries.

Not only is the marathon about driving visitors to the South Mississippi, but it’s also about keeping them moving during their stay.

“The second reason is really to help change the health outlook of the state of Mississippi and the Gulf Coast region as a whole,” Wattigny said.

The itinerary features exercise with a healthy dose of scenic views, whether you choose to take on a route over the bridge or down the highway.

Runners Doc Halliday-Golden and Sofia Albarez are setting out for the 5K on Saturday and the half marathon on Sunday.

“We are from New York City, and we are celebrating a very special occasion,” Golden told WLOX.

“Yea, I turned 50, and she wanted to get me a gift,” Albarez said as she pointed to Golden. “So, she basically paid for the entry we would run, and it’s kept me motivated all year.”

It was a treat for her friend but with a message to us all.

“Have fun and live life,” Golden said. “And the things that you’re not sure if you can do, just do them. Find a friend, and do the things you want to do.”

After a couple years off, Wattigny says the famous “Beer Mile” is back at MGM Park this year, along with a children’s run Saturday.

“I had a really great conversation with some folks from Canada earlier who were happy to escape a snowstorm getting out of Canada and getting down here to the Mississippi Gulf Coast,” he said. “And we really couldn’t ask for a better conditions, better skies and really great weather for these runners.”

