WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Letters to Santa
Coats for Kids
Countdown to Christmas
Elfie Contest
Win Santa's Sofa

Thirteen Ocean Springs Greyhounds sign to next level

It was a momentous day for thirteen Ocean Springs student-athletes and their families.
It was a momentous day for thirteen Ocean Springs student-athletes and their families.(WLOX)
By Matt DeGregorio
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:40 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - It was a momentous day for thirteen Ocean Springs student-athletes and their families.

On Friday, members of the boys and girls soccer teams as well as baseball and softball all signed to continue their academic and athletic careers at the next level.

The Greyhounds boys soccer program is sending three athletes to Pearl River Community College. Drew Rumery, Zach Howard, and Landen Melnik are all set to become Wildcats next season.

The girls’ program had five sign to the next level Friday morning. Jaylen Bodry and Parker St. Amant will both be attending Mississippi College while teammates Ava Green, Laurel Conley, and Brianna Gasaway are all off to Mississippi Gulf Coast.

“It doesn’t even feel real, to be honest,” St. Amant said. “I remember being a freshman and seeing the older girls sign and I had no clue where I was going to go. The fact that I’m here today is just unbelievable.”

Over on the diamond, Chris Fox signed to Meridian and Maddox Moreland to Holmes.

“I’m super excited to get up to Meridian to start playing,” Fox exclaimed. “It’s something that I’ve always wanted to do my entire life and I can’t wait to get started.

Finally, in softball, Brooklynn Peterson will be attending Gulf Coast, Farrah James is on her way to Jones, and Caitlyn Ludwig is off to join Millsaps.

“It felt great knowing that all of my hard work has paid off,” said Peterson. “All the sleepless nights and missed events just felt so worth it today.”

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old Kyla Watkins of Ocean Springs died as a result of injuries sustained during a car...
Second Gautier High School graduate dies after Stone County car crash, officials say
It's unclear what led up to the crash.
Louisiana man and dog dead after I-10 crash near Long Beach exit
No injuries are reported at this time, but one lane is closed as a result.
Overturned 18-wheeler on I-10 leading to traffic delays
Thursday, Biloxi PD arrested 79-year-old Charles David Veal of Gulfport and charged him with...
Executive director of shrimp processing group accused of stealing millions, police say
Mississippi Highway Patrol and George County Sheriff’s Department are working the scene.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews responding to 18-wheeler wreck in George County

Latest News

Southern Miss Football Hires Chip Long as Offensive Coordinator
Southern Miss football hires Chip Long as offensive coordinator
Matt DeGregorio takes you inside the locker room.
New Orleans Saints prepare for critical clash with Carolina
Daniels was -1400 (bet $1,400 to win $100) to lift the Heisman Trophy at FanDuel Sportsbook....
Betting odds in Jayden Daniels favor to win the Heisman Trophy
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) celebrates after making a 3-point basket against...
LeBron James scores 30 points, Lakers rout Pelicans 133-89 to reach tournament final