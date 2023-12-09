Thirteen Ocean Springs Greyhounds sign to next level

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - It was a momentous day for thirteen Ocean Springs student-athletes and their families.

On Friday, members of the boys and girls soccer teams as well as baseball and softball all signed to continue their academic and athletic careers at the next level.

The Greyhounds boys soccer program is sending three athletes to Pearl River Community College. Drew Rumery, Zach Howard, and Landen Melnik are all set to become Wildcats next season.

The girls’ program had five sign to the next level Friday morning. Jaylen Bodry and Parker St. Amant will both be attending Mississippi College while teammates Ava Green, Laurel Conley, and Brianna Gasaway are all off to Mississippi Gulf Coast.

“It doesn’t even feel real, to be honest,” St. Amant said. “I remember being a freshman and seeing the older girls sign and I had no clue where I was going to go. The fact that I’m here today is just unbelievable.”

Over on the diamond, Chris Fox signed to Meridian and Maddox Moreland to Holmes.

“I’m super excited to get up to Meridian to start playing,” Fox exclaimed. “It’s something that I’ve always wanted to do my entire life and I can’t wait to get started.

Finally, in softball, Brooklynn Peterson will be attending Gulf Coast, Farrah James is on her way to Jones, and Caitlyn Ludwig is off to join Millsaps.

“It felt great knowing that all of my hard work has paid off,” said Peterson. “All the sleepless nights and missed events just felt so worth it today.”

