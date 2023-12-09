WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Letters to Santa
Coats for Kids
Countdown to Christmas
Elfie Contest
Win Santa's Sofa

Man says he felt like he was having a heart attack when winning $1 million lottery prize

A man in Michigan recently scratched off a $1 million lottery ticket.
A man in Michigan recently scratched off a $1 million lottery ticket.(Michigan Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:48 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. (Gray News) - A lucky lottery winner said he had to get his blood pressure checked when he won a $1 million jackpot.

According to the Michigan Lottery, a 55-year-old man recently hit the million-dollar prize thanks to playing the $1,000,000 Extravaganza instant game.

The man, who chose to remain anonymous, bought his winning ticket at a Wesco gas station in Grant.

“I scratched the ticket right after purchasing it, and when I saw I won $1 million, I thought I was having a heart attack!” the man said.

The million-dollar winner said he then went to his mother’s house to show her the ticket and she told him to sit down.

“She took my blood pressure because I was bright red and shaking,” he shared.

The lucky player visited the lottery headquarters to claim his big prize. He chose to receive his prize money as a one-time lump sum payment of about $693,000.

He said he plans to complete a few home improvements and help others with his newfound winnings.

“Winning feels like a dream and it is going to make my life a lot easier!” the man said.

Lottery officials said players have won more than $15 million playing the $1,000,000 Extravaganza game since it launched in September.

Each $10 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $1 million.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old Kyla Watkins of Ocean Springs died as a result of injuries sustained during a car...
Second Gautier High School graduate dies after Stone County car crash, officials say
It's unclear what led up to the crash.
Louisiana man and dog dead after I-10 crash near Long Beach exit
No injuries are reported at this time, but one lane is closed as a result.
Overturned 18-wheeler on I-10 leading to traffic delays
Thursday, Biloxi PD arrested 79-year-old Charles David Veal of Gulfport and charged him with...
Executive director of shrimp processing group accused of stealing millions, police say
Mississippi Highway Patrol and George County Sheriff’s Department are working the scene.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews responding to 18-wheeler wreck in George County

Latest News

More than 3,000 people are registered to participate in the 8th Annual Mississippi Gulf Coast...
Thousands of racers gear up for Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon
(Source: CNN, POOL, WDIV, WXYZ)
Students recall horror at Michigan school shooter's sentencing
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Oct. 30, 2023, in...
Biden dings Trump on infrastructure, while he showcases $8.2B for 10 major rail projects
Los Angeles Angels TV play-by-play announcer Patrick O'Neal, right, poses with his father,...
Actor Ryan O’Neal dies at 82