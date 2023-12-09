‘I was scared’: Mississippi mother demands answers after child is left on school bus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Mississippi mother is outraged and demanding answers from DeSoto County Schools—the largest school district in the state.

Monday morning, just before 7 a.m., Kyah Wilson says her 6-year-old daughter Kennedy hopped on the big yellow bus for school at Shadow Oaks Elementary in Horn Lake.

But the five-minute ride put Kennedy to sleep. Usually not a big deal, but on this odd occasion Wilson says Kennedy was left alone and forgotten.

“The bus driver did not wake me up and I didn’t know I was at a different school and I was scared,” said 6-year-old Kennedy.

Kennedy’s mother said her daughter was driven about 6 miles away and dropped off at Walls Elementary School where she was left for over two hours.

Wilson said was only notified of the incident when her daughter called from the school and said no one would bring her back.

“I get to Walls at 9 o’clock, I pick her up and nobody verifies that I’m her mom, they just let her walk out the door with me. She said my mom is here and they just literally let her walk out the door,” said Wilson.

Wilson is upset about how many mistakes she says the DeSoto County School System makes and filed a complaint.

She received an apology text message from the bus driver but said she still has concerns about proper DeSoto County School bus safety protocols and the next steps.

“I sent an email to the superintendent, to two board members on the De Soto County Board of Education, to the Director of transportation and the transportation representative. Nobody has gotten back with me,” said Wilson.

Action News 5 sent multiple emails to Desoto County Schools to provide a statement on the status of the bus driver pending the outcome of the investigation—we still have not heard back.

