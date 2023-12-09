Heisman Finalists start ceremony weekend in NYC serving Raising Canes to fans
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The nation’s top college football players are in the Big Apple ahead of the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner announcement.
Our 2023 Heisman Trophy finalists have arrived! Welcome to the Big🍎 guys. pic.twitter.com/je8mkPigsR— The Heisman Trophy (@HeismanTrophy) December 8, 2023
The finalists include LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels who spent Friday morning serving chicken strips at Raising Canes in Times Square alongside the other Heisman hopefuls.
HEISMAN FINALISTS
- Jayden Daniels - LSU
- Marvin Harrison, Jr. - Ohio State
- Bo Nix - Oregon
- Michael Penix, Jr. - Washington
A very gracious @LSUfootball Jayden Daniels Friday morning in NYC for @HeismanTrophy. #LSU @raisingcanes @ToddGraves pic.twitter.com/tw1F4ssCqz— Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) December 8, 2023
Friday afternoon, the finalists answered questions from the media. When asked what he wants to be remembered for, Daniels said “I just want people to look back and say,’ when he played football he was very joyful.’”
. @LSUfootball Jayden Daniels draws a huge crowd at @HeismanTrophy. #LSU pic.twitter.com/FVcIdugBMS— Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) December 8, 2023
If selected, Daniels would be only the third Heisman winner from LSU, after Joe Burrow in 2019 and Billy Cannon in 1959.
The Heisman Trophy winner will be announced Saturday, December 9 in a ceremony airing on ESPN at 7 p.m. The winner is expected to speak after the ceremony at approximately 8:45 p.m.
