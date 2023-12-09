WLOX Careers
Heisman Finalists start ceremony weekend in NYC serving Raising Canes to fans

LSU's Jayden Daniels and other Heisman Finalists serve chicken at Raising Canes Times Square.
By Allison Childers
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The nation’s top college football players are in the Big Apple ahead of the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner announcement.

The finalists include LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels who spent Friday morning serving chicken strips at Raising Canes in Times Square alongside the other Heisman hopefuls.

Jayden Daniels

HEISMAN FINALISTS

  • Jayden Daniels - LSU
  • Marvin Harrison, Jr. - Ohio State
  • Bo Nix - Oregon
  • Michael Penix, Jr. - Washington

Friday afternoon, the finalists answered questions from the media. When asked what he wants to be remembered for, Daniels said “I just want people to look back and say,’ when he played football he was very joyful.’”

If selected, Daniels would be only the third Heisman winner from LSU, after Joe Burrow in 2019 and Billy Cannon in 1959.

The Heisman Trophy winner will be announced Saturday, December 9 in a ceremony airing on ESPN at 7 p.m. The winner is expected to speak after the ceremony at approximately 8:45 p.m.

