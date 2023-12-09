HEADS UP: Sections of I-10 in Hancock County to experience closures due to utility work

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Sunday morning, sections of I-10 will undergo closures for utility work.

During the closures, both directions of I-10 will be stopped in 15-minute intervals in two locations, mile marker 17 and mile marker 19, to allow crews to place powerlines across the roadway. This is expected to take place from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

Drivers are reminded to be on high alert for roadside workers when driving through the named areas.

