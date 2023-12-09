Actor Terrence Howard hires Mississippi attorney to represent him in lawsuit

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi attorney has a new role. He has been hired to represent actor Terrence Howard in a lawsuit involving a hit television show.

Attorney Carlos Moore is the lead attorney for Howard in a lawsuit against Creative Artists Agency.

Moore says the lawsuit will relate to Howard’s talent salary for the hit television show “Empire” on the Fox network.

Howard was in Mississippi in June filming a new movie called “The Movers.”

Moore says the actor takes issue with CAA urging him to accept talent fees less than what Howard claims he should have gotten and that the discovery will show this was racism.

Howard and Moore held a press conference about the lawsuit Friday afternoon in Los Angeles.

