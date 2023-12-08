Second teen taken into custody following shooting in Latimer

LATIMER, Miss. (WLOX) - The 16-year-old suspect in a shooting in November is in custody after turning himself into the Jackson County Adult Detention Center late Thursday night.

Elijah Zember is charged with shooting into a motor vehicle on November 22 in Latimer. At the time of the shooting, Zember was out on $100,000 bond for a 2021 drive-by shooting in a Virginia City neighborhood; that bond was revoked by a judge on Friday.

Matt Fletcher, 18, is also charged in the shooting on November 22. He is jailed on $100,000 bond.

Matt Fletcher, 18 (WLOX)

Two women are suspects in the case. Jaclyn Sisti, 33, is jailed on accessory after the fact. Her bond is set at $25,000. The search continues for 47-year-old Tanisha Chiasson.

Left to right: Jaclyn Sisti, 33; Gayle Chiasson, 47 (WLOX)

Those with information on the incident or Chiasson’s whereabouts are urged to call Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at 228-769-3063 or Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

