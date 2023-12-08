WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Letters to Santa
Coats for Kids
Countdown to Christmas
Elfie Contest
Win Santa's Sofa

Second teen taken into custody following shooting in Latimer

Elijah Zember, 16
Elijah Zember, 16(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LATIMER, Miss. (WLOX) - The 16-year-old suspect in a shooting in November is in custody after turning himself into the Jackson County Adult Detention Center late Thursday night.

Elijah Zember is charged with shooting into a motor vehicle on November 22 in Latimer. At the time of the shooting, Zember was out on $100,000 bond for a 2021 drive-by shooting in a Virginia City neighborhood; that bond was revoked by a judge on Friday.

Matt Fletcher, 18, is also charged in the shooting on November 22. He is jailed on $100,000 bond.

Matt Fletcher, 18
Matt Fletcher, 18(WLOX)

Two women are suspects in the case. Jaclyn Sisti, 33, is jailed on accessory after the fact. Her bond is set at $25,000. The search continues for 47-year-old Tanisha Chiasson.

Left to right: Jaclyn Sisti, 33; Gayle Chiasson, 47
Left to right: Jaclyn Sisti, 33; Gayle Chiasson, 47(WLOX)

Those with information on the incident or Chiasson’s whereabouts are urged to call Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at 228-769-3063 or Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old Kyla Watkins of Ocean Springs died as a result of injuries sustained during a car...
Second Gautier High School graduate dies after Stone County car crash, officials say
It's unclear what led up to the crash.
Louisiana man and dog dead after I-10 crash near Long Beach exit
No injuries are reported at this time, but one lane is closed as a result.
Overturned 18-wheeler on I-10 leading to traffic delays
Mississippi Highway Patrol and George County Sheriff’s Department are working the scene.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews responding to 18-wheeler wreck in George County
When the baseball team hits the field again in March, the construction team says the...
New facilities made from shipping containers coming to the “The Herb”

Latest News

The Salvation Army is still searching for volunteers to ring the bell during the holiday season.
Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Challenge aims to raise $25k
Don’t Miss It: Christmas On The Bayou
LIST: Holiday festivals, light shows, events happening across the Coast this season
Tyrone Williams (left) and Ariel Curry (right)
MPD makes arrests in shooting death of 9-year-old
Staying mild for now. And then a weekend cold front brings showers and a huge Sunday cooldown....
Wesley's Friday Afternoon First Alert Forecast