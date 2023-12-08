WLOX Careers
Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Challenge aims to raise $25k

The Salvation Army is still searching for volunteers to ring the bell during the holiday season.
By Bill Snyder
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Friday, the 11th annual Swetman Family Salvation Army Red Kettle Challenge set out to raise $25,000 — all by ringing a bell.

From sun-up to sundown, bells ring at the corner of Porter Avenue and Highway 90 in Biloxi as Windy Swetman and his band of merry bell-ringers raise money.

“The first year we started, we had a $5,000 goal,” said Swetman. “The plan was either raise money and write the check myself and now, the goal is $25,000, so it’s grown by five times the original amount. The people here in South Mississippi, the business community, our family, they’ve been extremely generous. We live in such a great community here and it’s a pleasure to witness that.”

In the grand scheme, the Salvation Army wants to raise $285,000 during the holiday season with this campaign.

“It’s not necessarily a kickoff to the kettle because we’ve already been ringing,” says Salvation Army Maj. Jerry Friday. “This just enlightens everyone, and it really does kick off the true Christmas season of giving for the Salvation Army.”

For those who can’t make it to a kettle, they can donate by visiting the group’s website.

The Salvation Army is still searching for volunteers to ring the bell during the holiday season.

