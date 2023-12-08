WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Letters to Santa
Coats for Kids
Countdown to Christmas
Elfie Contest
Win Santa's Sofa

Mother of Florida boy accused of football practice shooting now charged with felony

Sharelle Johnson was charged with negligence. (WFTV, APOPKA POLICE DEPARTMENT, ORANGE COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 12:34 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APOPKA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman whose 11-year-old is accused of shooting two teenagers at a football practice in October was charged with a felony Thursday after authorities say she left a loaded gun in a worn and tattered cardboard box in her car.

Sharelle Johnson, 33, did not have the box secured and it was easily opened, according to a news release issued by the state attorney’s office. Investigators say Johnson’s son took the gun from the car and shot two teens following an argument at football practice.

She was charged with negligence by leaving a loaded firearm within easy access of a child. A conviction carries up to five years in prison. A lawyer representing the family didn’t immediately return a phone message left with his office.

Sharelle Johnson was charged with negligence by leaving a loaded firearm within easy access of...
Sharelle Johnson was charged with negligence by leaving a loaded firearm within easy access of a child.

A report from the Apopka Police Department said the child had been chased and attacked by the shooting victims, with a witness telling detectives one of the shooting victims had slapped him in the face.

Surveillance video showed one of the victims chasing the 11-year-old before the shooting, according to police records. Someone tried to break up the altercation, but the suspect grabbed the gun and ran toward the two teens, police wrote in the report.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old Kyla Watkins of Ocean Springs died as a result of injuries sustained during a car...
Second Gautier High School graduate dies after Stone County car crash, officials say
19-year-old Sedhari Saniya Watson-Person was a passenger in a Kia with two other teens when...
Ocean Springs college student killed in early morning wreck in Stone County, officials say
Mississippi Highway Patrol and George County Sheriff’s Department are working the scene.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews responding to 18-wheeler wreck in George County
It's unclear what led up to the crash.
Louisiana man and dog dead after I-10 crash near Long Beach exit
In a yellow inmate jumpsuit, James Hawkins stood before a judge for the second time since his...
Ocean Springs teacher accused of sexual relations with student granted bond

Latest News

Sharelle Johnson was charged with negligence by leaving a loaded firearm within easy access of...
Mother arrested after son seen shooting teens
As war rages in Ukraine and Gaza, lines are drawn in Washington over sending aid. (CNN, SENATE...
The fight over aid to Israel and Ukraine
Southern California guard Bronny James warms up before an NCAA college basketball game against...
USC’s Bronny James returns to full-contact practice for 1st time since cardiac arrest
FILE - President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, leaves after a court appearance, July 26,...
Hunter Biden indicted on nine tax charges, adding to gun charges in special counsel probe