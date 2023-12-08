WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Letters to Santa
Coats for Kids
Countdown to Christmas
Elfie Contest
Win Santa's Sofa

LeBron James scores 30 points, Lakers rout Pelicans 133-89 to reach tournament final

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) celebrates after making a 3-point basket against...
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) celebrates after making a 3-point basket against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half of a semifinal in the NBA basketball In-Season Tournament, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)(Ian Maule | AP)
By Mark Anderson
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 11:35 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LeBron James scored 30 points in less than three quarters and the Los Angeles Lakers steamrolled the New Orleans Pelicans 133-89 on Thursday night to reach the championship game in the NBA In-Season Tournament.

The Lakers will play the surprising Indiana Pacers on Saturday night for the inaugural NBA Cup. Indiana advanced with a 128-119 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks in the other semifinal. Unlike the other tournament games, that one will not count in the regular-season standings.

Austin Reaves scored 17 points for Los Angeles, Anthony Davis had 16 points and 15 rebounds and Taurean Prince finished with 15 points.

Trey Murphy III led the Pelicans with 14 points. Zion Williamson had 13 points and Herbert Jones 10.

New Orleans led 30-29 after the first quarter, but James opened the second scoring the Lakers’ first 11 points, making three 3-pointers in a row. The last two came from the league and tournament logo, firing up the pro-Lakers crowd. The nearly 39-year-old superstar even took a charge at one point.

By halftime, he had 21 points on 7-of-9 shooting. James went to the bench midway through the third quarter, which should give him plenty of energy for the championship.

Los Angeles has won three consecutive games and four of its past five. The Pelicans had won three of their previous four.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old Kyla Watkins of Ocean Springs died as a result of injuries sustained during a car...
Second Gautier High School graduate dies after Stone County car crash, officials say
It's unclear what led up to the crash.
Louisiana man and dog dead after I-10 crash near Long Beach exit
No injuries are reported at this time, but one lane is closed as a result.
Overturned 18-wheeler on I-10 leading to traffic delays
Mississippi Highway Patrol and George County Sheriff’s Department are working the scene.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews responding to 18-wheeler wreck in George County
When the baseball team hits the field again in March, the construction team says the...
New facilities made from shipping containers coming to the “The Herb”

Latest News

The Pels will have to get through Lebron James and the man who fled New Orleans for the West...
Pelicans face Lakers for NBA In-Season Tournament semifinal showdown in Vegas
Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (0) defends New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14)...
Brandon Ingram leads the Pelicans past the Kings 127-117 to advance to In-Season Tournament semis
Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) dribbles past Daniel Theis during the second half of New...
Pelicans top Clippers, 116-106, behind Zion’s season-high 32 points
Head Coach Willie Green shared his thoughts after the game
Pelicans fall to Timberwolves in heartbreaker