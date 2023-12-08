Lawsuit alleges Rankin Co. detention officers violated inmate’s civil rights by failing to intervene in his suicide attempts

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Yet another allegation against the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office has emerged in federal court: a wrongful death suit filed by the family of an inmate who committed suicide.

The suit, filed by Bryan Christopher Ray’s estate, names Sheriff Bryan Bailey and six detention officers.

It alleges the county “manifested deliberate indifference to the medical needs and health of [Ray] and other arrestees, detainees, and inmates,” violating his constitutional rights guaranteed by the Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment.

Ray had been incarcerated for failing to appear in court on a drug-related charge, the complaint states.

Three days after detention officers placed Ray on medical watch because of behavior issues from drug withdrawal, he attempted to hang himself in his cell.

However, the object used by Ray collapsed under his weight.

The civil suit claims several officers observed the attempt and he had been placed in a special cell monitored constantly by surveillance camera.

Following the suicide attempt on Nov. 8, 2020, the complaint alleges detention officers failed to notify medical personnel or get Ray emergency care.

Court documents allege Ray wasn’t placed on suicide watch, either.

That same night, Ray tried to hang himself again, an attempt that eventually led to his death.

The complaint alleges 44 minutes went by before the detention officer watching those cameras, Mason Black, notified Sgt. Joshua Bridges and they began the process to get him down.

Paramedics transported Ray - who had no pulse at that time - to an undisclosed hospital where his pulse came back.

However, the complaint states Ray suffered severe neurological damage and died two days after the incident.

The suit claims that detention officers not only provided false and misleading information to medical personnel that night but also did the same to family members.

The day after the incident, the suit alleges Bailey falsely stated to Ray’s mother that her son tried to kill himself hours after he actually made the attempt, to deflect any suspicion of misconduct on the part of Bailey’s detention officers.

Bailey and the department have been under scrutiny since five of his deputies pleaded guilty in August to beating and torturing two Black men.

In addition, a joint investigation by Mississippi Today and the New York Times revealed alleged torture cases by deputies within his department stretching back nearly twenty years.

Bailey declined to comment on the wrongful death lawsuit, referring WLBT to the agency’s legal counsel, Jason Dare.

Dare has not yet officially responded.

