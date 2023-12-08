WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Letters to Santa
Coats for Kids
Countdown to Christmas
Elfie Contest
Win Santa's Sofa

Lawsuit alleges Rankin Co. detention officers violated inmate’s civil rights by failing to intervene in his suicide attempts

Complaint: Brian Christopher Ray hanged himself from his cell, which was monitored by surveillance cameras
By C.J. LeMaster
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM CST|Updated: 24 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Yet another allegation against the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office has emerged in federal court: a wrongful death suit filed by the family of an inmate who committed suicide.

The suit, filed by Bryan Christopher Ray’s estate, names Sheriff Bryan Bailey and six detention officers.

It alleges the county “manifested deliberate indifference to the medical needs and health of [Ray] and other arrestees, detainees, and inmates,” violating his constitutional rights guaranteed by the Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment.

Ray had been incarcerated for failing to appear in court on a drug-related charge, the complaint states.

Three days after detention officers placed Ray on medical watch because of behavior issues from drug withdrawal, he attempted to hang himself in his cell.

However, the object used by Ray collapsed under his weight.

The civil suit claims several officers observed the attempt and he had been placed in a special cell monitored constantly by surveillance camera.

Following the suicide attempt on Nov. 8, 2020, the complaint alleges detention officers failed to notify medical personnel or get Ray emergency care.

Court documents allege Ray wasn’t placed on suicide watch, either.

That same night, Ray tried to hang himself again, an attempt that eventually led to his death.

The complaint alleges 44 minutes went by before the detention officer watching those cameras, Mason Black, notified Sgt. Joshua Bridges and they began the process to get him down.

Paramedics transported Ray - who had no pulse at that time - to an undisclosed hospital where his pulse came back.

However, the complaint states Ray suffered severe neurological damage and died two days after the incident.

The suit claims that detention officers not only provided false and misleading information to medical personnel that night but also did the same to family members.

The day after the incident, the suit alleges Bailey falsely stated to Ray’s mother that her son tried to kill himself hours after he actually made the attempt, to deflect any suspicion of misconduct on the part of Bailey’s detention officers.

Bailey and the department have been under scrutiny since five of his deputies pleaded guilty in August to beating and torturing two Black men.

In addition, a joint investigation by Mississippi Today and the New York Times revealed alleged torture cases by deputies within his department stretching back nearly twenty years.

Bailey declined to comment on the wrongful death lawsuit, referring WLBT to the agency’s legal counsel, Jason Dare.

Dare has not yet officially responded.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old Kyla Watkins of Ocean Springs died as a result of injuries sustained during a car...
Second Gautier High School graduate dies after Stone County car crash, officials say
It's unclear what led up to the crash.
Louisiana man and dog dead after I-10 crash near Long Beach exit
No injuries are reported at this time, but one lane is closed as a result.
Overturned 18-wheeler on I-10 leading to traffic delays
Thursday, Biloxi PD arrested 79-year-old Charles David Veal of Gulfport and charged him with...
Executive director of shrimp processing group accused of stealing millions, police say
Mississippi Highway Patrol and George County Sheriff’s Department are working the scene.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews responding to 18-wheeler wreck in George County

Latest News

Drivers are reminded to be on high alert for roadside workers when driving through the named...
HEADS UP: Sections of I-10 in Hancock County to experience closures due to utility work
Eric's First Alert Forecast Dec 8, 2023
Spring Saturday, winter Sunday
From left to right: Tyler Russell Dyer, 40, Travis Glen McCraw, 47, Dwight John Bails, 64,...
6 men arrested following undercover human trafficking operation in Mississippi
Friday, the 11th annual Swetman Family Salvation Army Red Kettle Challenge set out to raise...
Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Challenge aims to raise $25k
The push for blood donations continues, especially as we head into the holiday season.
Happening December 11-15: Singing River Blood Drives