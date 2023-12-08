WLOX Careers
Gulfport man charged for stealing millions from shrimp processing group, police say

Thursday, Biloxi PD arrested 79-year-old Charles David Veal of Gulfport for felony embezzlement.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:11 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi Police have arrested a man who they say stole over $3 million from the American Shrimp Processing Association.

Thursday, Biloxi PD arrested 79-year-old Charles David Veal of Gulfport for felony embezzlement.

Police say the arrest stemmed from an investigation which started after the American Shrimp Processing Association reported that Veal had transferred funds from their nonprofit bank account to his own personal account.

Veal is suspected of stealing the millions of dollars between 2016 and 2022.

Harrison County Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain issued the arrest warrant for Veal.

The Biloxi Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this incident or any other incident to please contact the Biloxi Police Department Investigation Division 228-435-6112, Biloxi Police Department Dispatch 228-392-0641, or the Biloxi Police Criminal Intelligence Unit ciu@biloxi.ms.us.

