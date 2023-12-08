WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Letters to Santa
Coats for Kids
Countdown to Christmas
Elfie Contest
Win Santa's Sofa

Gautier community holds candlelight vigil for students killed in car crash

A heartbreaking evening took place Thursday as the Jackson County community mourned the loss of two young women.
By Stephanie Poole
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 10:24 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - A heartbreaking evening took place Thursday as the Jackson County community mourned the loss of two young women.

Sedhari Watson-Person and Kyla Watkins died from injuries in a car accident Tuesday morning.

A third passenger, Tatyanna Richmond, is still hospitalized and receiving treatment.

Gautier High School held the ceremony, extending their condolences to the family of 19-year-old Sedhari Watson-Person and 18-year-old Kyla “Muffin” Watkins.

The three were cheerleaders at GHS, graduated in 2023 and attended MGCCC Perkinson Campus.

“I told her mom she was a young person with an old soul. Everybody loved Muffin. She was bubbly, she knew how to get along with anybody. Muffin was the type of person, she just fit in,” said Watkins-Robinson.

Carol Watkins-Robinson reflects on her granddaughter’s life. She said, her spirit was a bright light.

“She was a helper, she believed in God number one,” said Watkins-Robinson.

Aundria Watkins, Kyla’s mother, thanks the local school districts, MGCCC, and the community.

“Keep all our families near and dear,” she said. “We all need it. Let’s continue to pray hard and strong and breathe life into Tatyanna. "

The girls also left their mark with younger students at Gautier High School. Former members of the cheer team said to know them is to love them.

“You can tell they’re amazing by the way the community came out,” said Allie Eubanks, a cheerleader at Gautier High School.

“If we were ever having a bad day at practice, it was them to bring up the moral, it was them to make us feel better,” said Nyiah White, another cheerleader at Gautier High.

As families continue to lean on each other, they’re grateful to have the support of others.

“Ocean Springs, Gautier, Pascagoula came all the way to Forest General. She’s going to be missed not just by her family but everybody,” said Watkins-Robinson.

Funeral arrangements for Sedhari and Kyla are still being finalized.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old Kyla Watkins of Ocean Springs died as a result of injuries sustained during a car...
Second Gautier High School graduate dies after Stone County car crash, officials say
19-year-old Sedhari Saniya Watson-Person was a passenger in a Kia with two other teens when...
Ocean Springs college student killed in early morning wreck in Stone County, officials say
Mississippi Highway Patrol and George County Sheriff’s Department are working the scene.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews responding to 18-wheeler wreck in George County
In a yellow inmate jumpsuit, James Hawkins stood before a judge for the second time since his...
Ocean Springs teacher accused of sexual relations with student granted bond
Officials say that Alfred Warden Jr. escaped from Crossroads Recovery on County Barn Road on...
Harrison Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing inmate from Gulfport recovery center, officials say

Latest News

A heartbreaking evening took place Thursday as the Jackson County community mourned the loss...
Gautier community holds candlelight vigil for students killed in car crash
In the past few years, the county has only seen growth when it comes to housing developments.
Jackson County Planning sees major housing development growth
At Competition Marine, they're getting ready for Christmas on the Bayou, set for Saturday at 6pm.
Old and new memories on tap at Christmas on the Bayou
Jackson County Planning Director Marcus Catchot said despite high interest rates, development...
Jackson County Planning sees major housing development growth